 »   »   » RIVALRY OF LEADING MEN! Shahid Kapoor INSECURE Of Ranveer Singh's Popularity? The Actor SHOT BACK!

Shahid On His Insecurity..

Shahid, however, dismissed the notion and said he never had any such insecurity regarding another actor's presence in a film because he only focuses on making the most of the opportunities offered to him.

"Who says that an actor can't do two-hero film? You are asking the wrong person because I did it. Actors on 'Padmaavat' did it. I think smart choices make a great career," Shahid said.

Shahid Maintains He Was NEVER Isecure

When further asked whether he does feel a sense of insecurity on certain days, the 36-year-old actor shot back and said he would not have done the film if he was insecure in the first place.

"10 years down the line, when I have a library of films, having my films worth sharing with my family, my children, 'Padmaavat' will be there. I am the hero of a Bhansali film, the numbers are going nuts, all is good."

He Further Added..

"Rest is history. One line here, one article there, someone's making an opinion, someone's biting into your insecurity is not going to draw you back," he added.

Shahid On Multi-starrer Film

The actor said it is difficult to find a film which justifies the presence of more than one male lead, and hence, audience does not get to see movies with multiple leads anymore.

"There are very few films, written today, which are worthy of two big actors. When someone has the ability to write content of some quality, then actors will do it. How many 'Padmaavat's are being made?

Only A Stupid Actor Will Say ‘No’ To Mutli-starrer Films

"Even 'Udta Punjab' had a spectacular script and it came from nowhere and suddenly it had a huge cast. Of course, it took one year to cast the film.

Diljit (Dosanjh) is a very big star in Punjab," Shahid said in a group interview.

Shahid said when filmmakers come up with films with various characters which are not uni-dimensional "only a stupid actor will say no" to them.

Recently, Shahid Took Dig At Ranveer

Shahid Kapoor, who essays Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest epic drama "Padmaavat", had recently said that he would have done the role of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji differently than Ranveer Singh in the film.

When Shahid Was Asked If He Wished To Play Khilji?

Shahid had said: "Of course. Which actor would not wish to play a character like Khilji in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? You know, once on 'Koffee with Karan', Ranveer said he would have done my role in 'Kaminey' better than me... I would have done Khilji differently."

Shahid On Interacting with Ranveer

When asked how was the interaction between Ranveer and Shahid on the set of Padmaavat, he had said, "I was Rawal Ratan Singh, who doesn't react much, so I underplayed on the set as well. I was in my zone, listening to music, in between the scenes."