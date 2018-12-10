English
 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor SLAMS Stomach Cancer Rumours; Requests His Fans 'Not To Believe Random Stuff'

Shahid Kapoor SLAMS Stomach Cancer Rumours; Requests His Fans 'Not To Believe Random Stuff'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shahid Kapoor suffering from stomach cancer ?; Here's Ther Truth | FilmiBeat

    Recently, a few media outlets carried a report suggesting that Shahid Kapoor has been diagnosed with stage-one stomach cancer. The news spread like wild fire on social media causing a concern among all his fans. Well folks, there's nothing to worry because these are mere rumours! Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Twitter handle to slam their reports.

    The actor took to his Twitter handle and rubbished the reports by tweeting, "Guys I'm totally fine pl don't believe random stuff."

    sst

    Earlier, one of Shahid's family members too had reacted to these rumours and had told ABP News, "Log kuchh bhi kaise likh sakte hain? Aakhir is khabar ka aadhar kya hai? Is tarah ki afwaahein phailaane ko kis tarah se jaayaz tthehraya ja sakta hai?" (How can people write just anything? This news is based on what? Spreading rumors like these is not acceptable)."

    On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film titled Kabir Singh, has the actor sharing screen space with Kiara Advani who is reprising Shalini Pandey's role from the original flick.

    Earlier in an interview with Firstpost, 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Vanga who had also helmed the original flick, revealed, "When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn't sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don't think I'd have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I'll have more freedom in Bollywood."

    ALSO READ: Like Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor Is Killin' It With His Rugged Look In 'Kabir Singh'! See Pic

    The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 21st June, 2019. Currently, Shahid has taken a few days off from the shooting schedule of Kabir Singh and is in Delhi with his family.

    Read more about: shahid kapoor kabir singh
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue