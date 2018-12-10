 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor SLAMS Stomach Cancer Rumours; Requests His Fans 'Not To Believe Random Stuff'

Shahid Kapoor suffering from stomach cancer ?; Here's Ther Truth | FilmiBeat

Recently, a few media outlets carried a report suggesting that Shahid Kapoor has been diagnosed with stage-one stomach cancer. The news spread like wild fire on social media causing a concern among all his fans. Well folks, there's nothing to worry because these are mere rumours! Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Twitter handle to slam their reports.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and rubbished the reports by tweeting, "Guys I'm totally fine pl don't believe random stuff."

Earlier, one of Shahid's family members too had reacted to these rumours and had told ABP News, "Log kuchh bhi kaise likh sakte hain? Aakhir is khabar ka aadhar kya hai? Is tarah ki afwaahein phailaane ko kis tarah se jaayaz tthehraya ja sakta hai?" (How can people write just anything? This news is based on what? Spreading rumors like these is not acceptable)."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film titled Kabir Singh, has the actor sharing screen space with Kiara Advani who is reprising Shalini Pandey's role from the original flick.

Earlier in an interview with Firstpost, 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Vanga who had also helmed the original flick, revealed, "When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn't sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don't think I'd have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I'll have more freedom in Bollywood."

The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 21st June, 2019. Currently, Shahid has taken a few days off from the shooting schedule of Kabir Singh and is in Delhi with his family.