 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor SLAMS Swara Bhaskar For Her V*gina Rant! Says 'I Don't Know What Her Problem Is'

Awkward Situation

"When the entire film fraternity is standing with us, in such a situation this open letter looks a bit awkward. But she has written about her personal opinion, and everyone has the right to have one," said Shahid Kapoor.



Freedom Of Speech

"I would say that this time is not for such things, Padmaavat has been representing the whole film industry. It is also representing freedom of expression and freedom of speech. It has been really difficult to make this film reach the audience."



Open Letter

Swara Bhaskar had written a lengthy open letter accusing Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making her feel "reduced to a vagina. After watching Padmaavat."



Giving Praises

A lot of people supported Swara Bhaskar's open letter and praised her for standing up to Sanjay Leela Bhansali while the others found the entire letter to be pointless.



Wait & Watch

Shahid Kapoor revealed that he has not fully read the open letter and we'll have to wait and watch would would be his thoughts after reading it.



Troll Alert

Also, trolls are making the most out of the open letter and poking fun at Swara Bhaskar on Twitter.



Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar is sticking to her guns and stands by her open letter come what may!



Doesn't Care

Despite several people finding flaws in her open letter, Swara Bhaskar doesn't seem to care as she knows she's right.



Positive Reviews

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is doing really good at the box office and the film has received positive reviews.



Tweet Tweet

Also, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi called out Swara Bhaskar on her vagina rant and the duo fought it out on Twitter.

