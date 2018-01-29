 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor SLAMS Swara Bhaskar For Her V*gina Rant! Says 'I Don't Know What Her Problem Is'

Swara Bhaskar's open letter against Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now the talk of the town for stating that she felt "reduced to a vagina" after watching Padmaavat and Shahid Kapoor opened up about the issue and slammed her by saying "I don't know what her problem is." He said to Navbharat Times,
"Yes, I have come to know that Swara has written a letter, but honestly, I have not yet read it yet, the letter is quite long and we are all really busy. I do not know what her issue is, maybe whatever issue she has is with Sanjay Sir."
Awkward Situation
"When the entire film fraternity is standing with us, in such a situation this open letter looks a bit awkward. But she has written about her personal opinion, and everyone has the right to have one," said Shahid Kapoor.
Freedom Of Speech
"I would say that this time is not for such things, Padmaavat has been representing the whole film industry. It is also representing freedom of expression and freedom of speech. It has been really difficult to make this film reach the audience."
Open Letter
Swara Bhaskar had written a lengthy open letter accusing Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making her feel "reduced to a vagina. After watching Padmaavat."
Giving Praises
A lot of people supported Swara Bhaskar's open letter and praised her for standing up to Sanjay Leela Bhansali while the others found the entire letter to be pointless.
Wait & Watch
Shahid Kapoor revealed that he has not fully read the open letter and we'll have to wait and watch would would be his thoughts after reading it.
Troll Alert
Also, trolls are making the most out of the open letter and poking fun at Swara Bhaskar on Twitter.
Swara Bhaskar
Swara Bhaskar is sticking to her guns and stands by her open letter come what may!
Doesn't Care
Despite several people finding flaws in her open letter, Swara Bhaskar doesn't seem to care as she knows she's right.
Positive Reviews
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is doing really good at the box office and the film has received positive reviews.
Tweet Tweet
Also, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi called out Swara Bhaskar on her vagina rant and the duo fought it out on Twitter.