 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor Takes A MAJOR DIG At Sonam Kapoor For Focusing More On Costumes Than Her Acting!

Shahid Takes A Dig At Sonam

During one of the segments called ‘Say It Or Strip It', Neha Dhupia asked Shahid to name an actor who needs to spend more time in readings rather than fittings.

Without talking a name, Shahid said, "I have worked with actresses who I feel worry more about the costumes than their character, and I'm happy that it's changing now."

Neha Dhupia Confirmed It's Sonam Only!

While, Shahid tried to refrain from taking Sonam's name, Neha Dhupia's funny comment made it all clear. She said, "Yeh Mausam hai joote utaarne ka."

If you remember, Shahid worked with Sonam in 'Mausam' and if you you put two and two together, even you will be convinced that Shahid & Neha are talking about none other than Sonam Kapoor.

Wonder How Sonam's Gonna React?

Considering the fact that Sonam Kapoor is one outspoken actress, we wonder if she will give a royal ignore to this comment of Shahid Kapoor or hit back at him!

Shahid Is A Control Freak

In yet another interesting segment of the show, ‘Scary Spice', Neha asked Mira about her favourite position in bed. While, Shahid urged Mira to skip the question, she answered without any hesitation, "I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do."

When Shahid Gave A Tough Time To Mira

In the same show, Mira revealed, "He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their one-year-old daughter) is at her best at that point - wide awake and playful."

Mira Made Shahid Stay In A Hotel

"Shahid wouldn't say anything but I know it's going to tire him and I know I can't put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point... and that's when I told him that I can't take this anymore, " said Mira adding that she made Shahid stay in a hotel for that period.

On A Related Note..

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is shooting for Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor. Rumours are also rife that he might star in Manoj Kumar's film Woh Kaun Thi's remake.