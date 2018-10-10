 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor Talks About His Break-up With Kareena Kapoor Khan; Reveals The Distress Situation

Shahid Feels Almost All His Film Underperformed

Shahid said that in terms of box office numbers, he feels almost all of his movies have underperformed. "In terms of numbers, almost all of them should have done better, they've always under-performed my movies."

Shahid On Shooting Jab We Met Post Break-Up With Kareena

He added that he felt Jab We Met could have done much better but the film was under a lot of distress.

"Actually all the films of mine that were good did well. Ya films like Udta, Haider could have done better. Jab We Met should have done a lot better than it did but there was always some distress situation at that time."

Shahid & Kareena Had Broken Up At That Time!

"That Film (Jab We Met) was under a lot of distress. Nobody wanted to see me and Kareena together at that time so it didn't get a proper release and that happens very often."

Shahid On The Work Front

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of South Indian film, Arjun Reddy. The film also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Shahid is currently in the 'happiest' zone as recently his wife gave birth to baby boy and, Shahid is busy looking after his two kids - Zain & Misha.