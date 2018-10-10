 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor Talks About His Break-up With Kareena Kapoor Khan; Reveals The Distress Situation

Related Articles
Shahid Kapoor have faces lots of ups and downs while carving a niche for himseld!But as they say' 'when you have it, nothing can stop you'. Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors of our generation and there's no second thought about it! This year, the actor was seen in Padmaavat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Recently, Shahid appeared on the podcast, Take 2 with Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand and made some candid confessions on the show and also talked about his split with Kareena Kapoor Khan!
Shahid Feels Almost All His Film Underperformed
Shahid said that in terms of box office numbers, he feels almost all of his movies have underperformed. "In terms of numbers, almost all of them should have done better, they've always under-performed my movies."
Shahid On Shooting Jab We Met Post Break-Up With Kareena
He added that he felt Jab We Met could have done much better but the film was under a lot of distress.
"Actually all the films of mine that were good did well. Ya films like Udta, Haider could have done better. Jab We Met should have done a lot better than it did but there was always some distress situation at that time."
Shahid & Kareena Had Broken Up At That Time!
"That Film (Jab We Met) was under a lot of distress. Nobody wanted to see me and Kareena together at that time so it didn't get a proper release and that happens very often."
Shahid On The Work Front
On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of South Indian film, Arjun Reddy. The film also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role.
Shahid is currently in the 'happiest' zone as recently his wife gave birth to baby boy and, Shahid is busy looking after his two kids - Zain & Misha.
