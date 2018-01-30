 »   »   » REASON BEHIND THE RIVALRY? Shahid Kapoor Badly WANTED To Do Ranveer Singh's Khilji Role In Padmaavat

We Didn't Interact

We worked much later. Me and Ranveer didn't really interact much because we just got down to doing the film. It took a lot of time for the film to be put together and finally get on the floors but that I do not want to get into.



I Got To Work With Deepika A Lot

I got to work with Deepika a lot more because all our scenes is what we started with. And I mean those are thoughts that you have and once you get into the film you do, it doesn't really matter. Every film is a new experience. You will get it right, you will get it wrong, individually.



Is He Taking A Dig At Ranveer?

I think everybody needs to lose their ego and their selfish personal motives. To go beyond that and learn to understand that we are all here to participate. Great films are not made by individuals, they are made by a team. You have to learn to be a team.



On Feeling Like An Outsider

That bit is pretty clear if you read the interview. I said after 15 years of work I felt like I am a newcomer on the set because the team has worked together before.



It Was A New Experience

So for me, it was a new experience, and everybody else kind of had done this together before because Bajirao was also historical and they have done two films together so I was the new one on the set, which is an interesting feeling after 15 years of work. It is as simple as that.



On Ranveer's Role Getting More Popularity

That is why I said, after many years I feel like an underdog in this film. I knew what the stakes were.



I Told SLB That I Wanted To Do Khilji

I told him so many times I want to do Khilji. But I think Ranveer has done a great job and full marks to him for having created Khilji in his interpretation.



I Would Have Done It Differently..

Mine would have been different but in the end it is Sanjay Bhansali's vision. So I think everybody is catering to that.

