 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor Backs Out From Performing At The IIFA Awards 2018, Here's Why!

Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star Kartik Aaryan backed out from performing at the IIFA Awards 2018 due to a ligament tear and now the Padmaavat star Shahid Kapoor has pulled out at the last minute and will not attend the event which is being held on June 24, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. His reason is genuine as the actor is suffering from a severe back injury which occurred during the shoot of his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shahid Kapoor took a few days rest and began shooting for the movie despite the pain and that is when things turned out to be bad as the pain increased and he was forced to take a few weeks off until he is fully recovered.



MidDay quoted a source by saying, "It was while attempting a tricky step that he suffered a back spasm and was advised against any strenuous activity by the doctor. Although Shahid was scheduled to fly out to Thailand last night, he called off the plan. The IIFA organizers were fairly understanding about it."



Also, all eyes are on the Race 3 star Bobby Deol at the IIFA Awards this time as he'll be attending the event after seven years. It is reported that the actor practised for long hours and will make his show one helluva performance. A source close to Bobby Deol opened up by saying, "His IIFA act is going to be about his journey in Bollywood. Bobby's act start from his popular songs from the 90's like 'Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai' and to his recent hits like 'Selfish' and 'Party Chale On' from Race 3."



