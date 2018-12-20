 »   »   »  Shahrukh-Gauri, Aishwarya-Abhishek, Sussanne Attend Kids’ Annual Day At Ambani School

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Attend AbRam's Annual Day At School

There is no doubt that Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Bollywood's ‘first couple'. Both of them attended their son AbRam Khan's school's annual day function at the Ambani School today. Their cute little son AbRam was wearing a grey graphic sweatshirt, denims and black sneakers. Gauri Khan was wearing a tank top with a red checkered shirt. Shahrukh can be seen wearing a blue hoodie and black track pants. Shahrukh's much awaited film Zero is releasing tomorrow and he took time off from his busy schedule to attend the function.

Aishwarya Brings Aaradhya For School Annual Day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too attends the Dhirubai Ambani International School. Everyone has seen how much of a hands-on parent Aishwarya is and here too, she can be seen bringing Aaradhya to the school. Aaradhya is dressed in what looks like a costume. She is wearing a red top and matching skirt, with her hair in pigtails. It looks like she might be putting up a performance today. Aishwarya is wearing a pink blazer, black formal pants and black boots. She has coloured her hair in a fiery red ombre shade.

Hridhaan & Hrehaan Roshan All Set For Annual Day

Hirithik and Sussanne's two boys Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan can be seen walking up to their school. One of them is dressed in a costume and it looks like he will be putting up a performance. Sussanne Roshan arrives at the school a bit later. She was seen in a black top with white polka dots, and white jeans.

Nita Ambani Welcomes Guests At School

Nita Ambani was spotted welcoming guests for the annual day function of the Ambani School. Nita Ambani used to be a school teacher before she got married and it is evident that she has retained her passion for school education. She is the founder and chairperson of the Dhirubai Ambani International School. The way she is humbly waiting for guests to welcome them speaks volumes of her down to earth nature.