 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Serve Food To Guests At Isha Ambani's Wedding!

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha got hitched to Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony at their plush Mumbai residence Antilia on 12th December. The wedding was a star-studded affair with the whose's who from Bollywood making their presence felt.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family were one of the first ones to arrive at the wedding and even voiced a father's feeling when he gave away his daughter during the rituals. Recently, we came across some new inside pictures from Isha's wedding where Big B, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others turned perfect ladkiwalas and are seen serving food to the guests. Have a look at the pictures here-
Shahrukh Khan
The 'Baadshah of Bollywood' which is known to be one of the warmest hosts in the industry is seen happily serving food to the guests.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi sari is seen serving sweets to the guests while her daughter Aaradhya looks on.
Aamir Khan
The superstar is seen serving Gujarati delicacies to the guests while traditional songs are being played in the background.
Amitabh Bachchan
The actor is seen serving desserts to the guests.
Abhishek Bachchan
The actor too was caught on the lens serving food to the guests and turn the perfect ladkiwala.
This Looks Like A Royal Affair!
We bet this little sneak-peek of the crockery from Isha's wedding will leave your jaw dropped.
Also don't miss these inside videos-
Earlier, Isha's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur was also a regal affair with Beyonce enthralling the guests with her energetic performance and then the B-town celebrities letting their hair down at the DJ night.