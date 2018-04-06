 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Scared To React On Salman Khan's 'Jail Or Bail' Situation?

Related Articles
In India, fans treat their favourite stars as Gods and undoubtedly Salman Khan is one of those privileged stars! Currently, Salman is not going through a smooth phase of his life as he is convicted in the blackbuck poaching case and his fans are losing their cool on the Twitter over the same.
Salman, who's quite popular for his charity work is also touted as the most 'helpful' star of the B-town. But now, when Salman's facing tough time, his fans are bashing Salman's co-workers, especially Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Fans want to know why the trio is not reacting over Salman Khan's 'bail or jail' situation. On the contrary, fans of SRK, Aamir & Katrina feel that the trio doesn't wanna take the risk of supporting Salman as they might face the backlash as well.
Here's How SRK & Aamir Ignored The Entire Salman Saga On Twitter!
SRK Promotes KKR But Remains Tight-lipped On Salman
Twitter is inundated with the supportive tweets for Salman Khan, but Shahrukh Khan rather chose to talk about his team KKR on Twitter and re-tweeted a fan-made music video for KKR anthem and wrote, "Bahut acchha hai. Humare anthem se better hai cos KKR is your team & u make it what it is. Love u and thanks."
Aamir Was Live On Twitter As Well
Aamir also took to micro-blogging site and thanked Klaus Teber, who apparently sent a personalized gift 'Catan' game board to the Superstar. However, amid all the hue & cry, Aamir also chose to stay tight-lipped about Salman Khan's conviction.
Katrina Comes Into Fans' Radar As Well
A few days ago, Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan's camaraderie during the press conference became the talk of the town but the ex-girlfriend turned friend of Salman Khan also chose to stay mum on the controversy, revolving around Salman's life.
However, Varun Is All Supportive For His Idol
Even though, Varun's upcoming film, October, is round the corner, the actor chose to speak about Salman and tweeted, "I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I'm sure he will come out of this stronger."
Simi Garewal
Simi Garewal vented out her frustration on Twitter and wrote, "Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else's cross.."
Raj Kundra Supports Salman As Well!
Shilpa Shetty's hubby also spoke in favour of Salman Khan and said, "Such outdated archaic laws in India that really need to be changed! Parts of our legal system needs a revisit! Any1 can file a case on anyone! One court says not guilty other says guilty! People thrown from court to court! @BeingSalmanKhan doesn't deserve this at all! Ridiculous"
Sophie Choudry
"Respect the Court's decision but feels like #salmankhan has been singled out.He wasn't alone.And how many ppl have been given 5yrs for hunting in our country? What about hardcore poachers who kill on a daily basis?!Praying he gets some relief soon & comes out of this stronger." [sic]
Mawra Hocane
"In a world with no "NO" human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights. Bash me all you want, but there's something completely wrong about it.. mind you such human beings are our saving grace! #SalmanKhanVerdict." [sic]
