 »   »   »  Shahrukh & His Little Boy AbRam Re-create The Poster Of Zero! It's Adorable Beyond Words

The Zero poster featuring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma won the audiences hearts as it looked like an ode to imperfections as SRK kissed Anushka's forehead and she's all happy and smiling in her wheelchair. The true emotions of love was on full display in the poster and now the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan has re-created the poster with his cute little boy AbRam and the picture is a clear winner hands down! Check out the picture below...
Shahrukh Khan & AbRam Re-create The Poster Of Zero!
It looks like Shahrukh Khan and AbRam have re-created the poster of Zero and there's so much love and affection in this picture.
|
Daddy-Son
Gauri Khan shared the image on her Twitter handle and answering to her caption - well, yes of course, they are the sweetest daddy-son in the whole wide world.
AbRam & Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan had previously revealed that he becomes a kid all by himself when he's with AbRam and going by all the pictures, we know that he's stating the truth. SRK does become a little when he's with AbRam.
Chota Baadshah!
AbRam is now the most sought after star-kid in the country and whenever he steps out with his daddy, the paparazzi and common folks alike go bonkers. Just recently, AbRam was mobbed by the paparazzi as soon as he stepped out of Aaradhya's birthday bash and the little boy looked so frightened and terrified.
On The Work Front – Zero Grand Release
Zero starring Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Gauri Khan under SRK's home banner production Red Chillies Entertainment.
