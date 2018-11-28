 »   »   »  Shahrukh & His Little Boy AbRam Re-create The Poster Of Zero! It's Adorable Beyond Words

Shahrukh Khan & AbRam Re-create The Poster Of Zero!

It looks like Shahrukh Khan and AbRam have re-created the poster of Zero and there's so much love and affection in this picture.

Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead pic.twitter.com/hpN9QVNeas — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 28, 2018

Daddy-Son

Gauri Khan shared the image on her Twitter handle and answering to her caption - well, yes of course, they are the sweetest daddy-son in the whole wide world.

AbRam & Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan had previously revealed that he becomes a kid all by himself when he's with AbRam and going by all the pictures, we know that he's stating the truth. SRK does become a little when he's with AbRam.

Chota Baadshah!

AbRam is now the most sought after star-kid in the country and whenever he steps out with his daddy, the paparazzi and common folks alike go bonkers. Just recently, AbRam was mobbed by the paparazzi as soon as he stepped out of Aaradhya's birthday bash and the little boy looked so frightened and terrified.

On The Work Front – Zero Grand Release

Zero starring Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Gauri Khan under SRK's home banner production Red Chillies Entertainment.