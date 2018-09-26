 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai & Shahrukh Khan Enter The '100 Outstanding Asians' List!

The Asian Geographic magazine honoured Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai by placing them in the '100 Outstanding Asians' list with the title 'Astonishing Asians'. The magazine named 100 most influential people in Asia, and apart from SRK and Aishwarya, Sachin Tendulkar made it to the list from India. Also, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, economist Amartya Sen, author Arundhati Roy and entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have made it to the list.

Leadership icons, philanthropic champions, business magnates, science icons, sports and cultural figures were also among the ones listed in the list of 100 Outstanding Asians in the Asian Geographic magazine.

Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai are well-known names not only in India, but all across the Asian continent and the world as well. We won't be surprised if the duo's names get listed once again next year in the magazine, as SRK and Aishwarya will continue inspiring millions of people all across the world every single day with their sheer hard work and talent.

Also, just a few weeks ago, Aishwarya Rai was honoured with the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award and even her daughter Aaradhya was present when the prestigious award was being handed over to her.

