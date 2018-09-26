English
 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai & Shahrukh Khan Enter The '100 Outstanding Asians' List!

Aishwarya Rai & Shahrukh Khan Enter The '100 Outstanding Asians' List!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Asian Geographic magazine honoured Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai by placing them in the '100 Outstanding Asians' list with the title 'Astonishing Asians'. The magazine named 100 most influential people in Asia, and apart from SRK and Aishwarya, Sachin Tendulkar made it to the list from India. Also, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, economist Amartya Sen, author Arundhati Roy and entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have made it to the list.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora Gets Competition? Arbaaz Khan's Alleged GF Giorgia Andriani Might Star In Dabangg 3

    Leadership icons, philanthropic champions, business magnates, science icons, sports and cultural figures were also among the ones listed in the list of 100 Outstanding Asians in the Asian Geographic magazine.

    Shahrukh Khan Aishwarya Rai

    Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai are well-known names not only in India, but all across the Asian continent and the world as well. We won't be surprised if the duo's names get listed once again next year in the magazine, as SRK and Aishwarya will continue inspiring millions of people all across the world every single day with their sheer hard work and talent.

    Also, just a few weeks ago, Aishwarya Rai was honoured with the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award and even her daughter Aaradhya was present when the prestigious award was being handed over to her.

    Also Read: Nana Patekar Sexually Harassed Me & Vandalised My Car With The Help Of Goons: Tanushree Dutta

    Read more about: shahrukh khan aishwarya rai
    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue