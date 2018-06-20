English
 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Collaborate For A Film After Good Ten Years!

Shahrukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Collaborate For A Film After Good Ten Years!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Superstar Shahrukh Khan will be teaming up with Amitabh Bachchan after almost a decade, this time as a co-producer for the megastar's upcoming crime-thriller, Badla. SRK will be co-producing the film through his Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, Azure Entertainment.

    Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla also features Taapsee Pannu and is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film 'Contratiempo' also known as 'The Invisible Guest'. The shoot of the movie started in Glasgow, Scotland today.

    shahrukh-khan-amitabh-bachchan-collaborate-a-film-titled-badla-after-ten-years

    "When you get an actor like Mr Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won. He is every director's delight and I am very excited to direct him. Also I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while and this is the perfect story to collaborate with her," Sujoy said in a statement.

    "And above all my excitement is doubled that it is produced by SRK. Couldn't have asked for a better team and now it is time for work," he added.

    Khan and Bachchan were last seen sharing screen space in the 2008 hit Bhoothnath.

    On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Zero, which is being helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film also casts Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

    On the other side, Amitabh Bachchan is also pre-occupied by many projects. If on one side, he's collaborating with Aamir Khan for the first time for Thugs Of Hindostan, the megastar will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time and we can't be more excited for Big B!

    No reason, why he is touted as the 'living legend'. His passion for his work is worth praising.

    Read more about: shahrukh khan badla
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue