 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan & S*X Sell: Neha Dhupia Is Dying To Have A Conversation With The Superstar

Neha Says Her Celebrity Guests Are Brighter Than Her

She further added, "But trust me they are all brighter than me. They know how to swerve around them. Season 2 was more interesting as we used a different way of doing it and were fortunate enough to not repeat the guests."

Neha Wants SRK In Season 3 Of Her Talk Show

"Everyone who was on my wishlist on season 1 and season 2 has appeared. If I have a third season, I definitely want Shah Rukh Khan to come because I want to have a conversation with that man on record."

SRK & Sex Sell: Neha

Neha once made a statement 'SRK & Sex sell'. When asked if she would say the same, she said, "I think a lot of things are changing, but that still doesn't take away from the fact that SRK and sex sell!"

Neha On Hosting BFFs With Vogue

"I always consider myself a rank outsider, I am not from the business, so for someone like me just to wake up and do work that I love is the most exciting thing. I like being in conversation - it's like asking a cricketer to do cricket commentary."

Neha On Guests Like Karan & Shweta

"Listening to people and hearing their stories is something that I genuinely enjoy. It comes organically, it is not forced.

The other exciting part are the guests. I know most of them like Karan and Shweta (Bachchan) Nanda and while talking to them at one point, I forgot the camera. I just sat on the lounge and chilled with them."

Neha Finds Her Job Flattering

"But there are some celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Radhika Apte and Rani Mukerji, who I have been a fan of, but hadn't met, and it was great interacting with them.

Also, I don't see many women, especially of my age, hosting a talk show.

Usually the talk show hosts are much older and a little bit of overachievers which is a pre-requisite. I don't fit into that category. So for me to be able to host such a show is flattering."