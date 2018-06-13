 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan's Bromance In 'Zero' Eid Special Teaser, Insider Reveals Details!

Related Articles
This Eid is going to be extra special for all Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan fans! While Salman will be racing into the theatrical screens with the much-awaited Race 3, we would also be getting a glimpse of King Khan with the new teaser of Aanand L. Rai's Zero. Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in one frame! Now, that's indeed some delightful Eid bonanza.
Yesterday, a selected group of distributors and exhibitors in Mumbai watched the new teaser of Zero which would be releasing this Friday. One of them spilled details about what it has in store for us to Pinkvilla. Scroll down to read all the details here-
SRK+ Salman = Fireworks
A distributor revealed to Pinkvilla that the new teaser of Zero features SRK and Salman dancing inside a boxing ring
New Teaser Of Zero Is Mindblowing!
Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, "It's a short teaser - the Zero teaser, which will be one minute and 15 seconds long. It's meant to celebrate Eid and is mind-blowing in its impact!"
Isn't This Amazing?
"We were blown away when we saw it and with the teaser, people will get a glimpse of how huge Zero will be at the box office this year. We all know that Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in the film and some stunning, breath-taking VFX has been done in Zero", he told the entertainment portal.
Shahrukh & Salman Enter The Boxing Ring For This Reason
"This teaser begins with Salman Khan lounging in one corner of a boxing ring dressed in his Tiger Zinda Hai outfit - black vest, black jeans and black jacket. Shahrukh dressed in a white T-Shirt with Katrina Kaif's picture on it rushes into the ring towards Selman. And as Salman picks him up and hugs him, Shahrukh plants Salman a loud, smacking kiss on his cheek which he accepts with a twinkle in his eyes. As both start dancing to the same music as shown in the earlier teaser, a background voice says, ‘Dono Bhaiyon Ke Taraf Se Eid Mubarak!"
The Two Superstars Have Also Shot For A Song
The source further revealed that the two stars have also shot for a song together. "It will be released later this year. The song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya at Yash Raj Studios last year when Salman was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in October."
Double Treat For Fans
"The teaser that releases this Friday with Race 3 is a special Eid teaser that they shot for. It's an amazing sight to see Salman and Shah Rukh dancing together and wishing everyone Eid Mubarak! Their fans will love it! Last year SRK had done a cameo (he played the magician Goga Pasha) for Salman for Tubelight which had released on Eid," the source signed off.
Zero has Shahrukh playing the role of a vertically challenged man. Speaking about playing a dwarf, the superstar had said, "We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don't have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them."
Aanand L Rai who is helming Zero when asked about casting SRK in the film was quoted as saying, "I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."
Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero is slated to release on 21st December.
