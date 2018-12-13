 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Breaks Silence On His Film With Salman Khan And Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

Rumours have been rife that Shahrukh Khan is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the latter's upcoming project. It was also reported that the film will also cast Salman Khan in the lead role. Shahrukh, who's currently busy with the promotion of his forthcoming film, Zero, spoke to Mumbai Mirror and cleared the air around the same!

He was quoted as saying, "I talk about my film when I'm making one, if I haven't made it yet, there is no point in speaking about it as it only misleads. Apart from these two you mentioned, there are six other films that I have heard, some really exciting stuff. But it's only after I've finished Zero, that I can take a call on my next as only then can dates and casting can be locked."

"For the moment I just want to stay with this film and have requested everyone else to give me some time. Sare Jahan Se Achcha I've heard, it's beautiful, I'd love to do it and I will, eventually. But the timing has not been decided and it is nice to announce a film with the whole cast and crew."

Speaking of Bhansali film, he said, "Sanjay and I have been talking about a film for the last two years but not specifically about this one. I'd love to work with him again but since nothing is specified yet, it obviously means Sanjay is not ready yet and it will take us some more time."

"I've spoken to Aanand about another film, but he's not even done with Zero yet, how will he start a new film. There is another idea that I've really liked which someone narrated to me.

Some friends wanted to announce a film eight-nine months ago, but I convinced them to hang on as I wanted to give Zero all my time for now. So, at this point I don't have another film to talk about."

Zero is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.