 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Celebrates Eid In Orlando, View Pictures!

Related Articles
- Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Big B, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor & Others Wish Everyone A Happy Eid
- Salman Khan Is A ZERO! Read To Know Why
- How Salman & Shahrukh Khan Became Enemies In An Instant & Patched Up A Few Years Later!
- Shahrukh Khan's Zero Teaser Shows Him BONDING With Salman Khan! Watch It Here
- Zero Teaser Scene Gets LEAKED! Salman Khan Carries 'Dwarf' Shahrukh Khan In His Arms [See Pictures]
- John Abraham-Salman Khan's COLD WAR Continues; Did You Know About Katrina Kaif's Connection With It?
- FIGHT GOT PERSONAL! When Shahrukh Khan HURT Rival Govinda's Mother With His Statements!
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies To COMPROMISE Just To Get A Film Opposite Shahrukh Khan [Inside Details]
- Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan's Bromance In 'Zero' Eid Special Teaser, Insider Reveals Details!
- Karan Johar DEFECATED IN THE OPEN While Shooting For Shahrukh Khan & Kajol's Sooraj Hua Madham
- FLASHBACK DIARY: Shahrukh Khan Tries To KISS Rival Aamir Khan, While He Looks UNINTERESTED [Picture]
- Deepika Padukone Asks To Be Paid Like Shahrukh & Salman? A Director Reveals Her Unacceptable Demands
Its the festival of Eid today and there's celebrations all across the country. The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is celebrating the festival in Orlando, United States along with his son AbRam and several pictures of the actor have surfaced online and is seen posing for pictures with fans with what looks like inside a Mosque.
After a long time, Shahrukh Khan is not home during Eid and we're sure that he's gonna miss not being at home during the festive season. A lot of Shahrukh Khan fan clubs have shared pictures of the actor online and we just can't stop looking at it. Check out the pictures of the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan celebrating Eid in Orlando, USA below...
Shahrukh Khan In Orlando
Shahrukh Khan poses with a fan in Orlando, USA. The actor is the US in regards to work with his upcoming movie Zero.
Eid Mubarak To One & All
The festive spirit is bringing a lot of joy to one and all and the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is spreading the festive joy in Orlando, USA.
Fans Throng His House In Mumbai
Despite Shahrukh Khan being in Orlando, his fans thronged the streets, just to catch a glimpse of his house.
Shahrukh Khan With His Son AbRam
Earlier in the day, Shahrukh Khan shared a picture on his Twitter handle with his son AbRam and wished everyone a Happy Eid.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.