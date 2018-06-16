English
Shahrukh Khan Celebrates Eid In Orlando, View Pictures!

    Its the festival of Eid today and there's celebrations all across the country. The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is celebrating the festival in Orlando, United States along with his son AbRam and several pictures of the actor have surfaced online and is seen posing for pictures with fans with what looks like inside a Mosque.

    After a long time, Shahrukh Khan is not home during Eid and we're sure that he's gonna miss not being at home during the festive season. A lot of Shahrukh Khan fan clubs have shared pictures of the actor online and we just can't stop looking at it. Check out the pictures of the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan celebrating Eid in Orlando, USA below...

    Shahrukh Khan In Orlando

    Shahrukh Khan poses with a fan in Orlando, USA. The actor is the US in regards to work with his upcoming movie Zero.

    Eid Mubarak To One & All

    The festive spirit is bringing a lot of joy to one and all and the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is spreading the festive joy in Orlando, USA.

    Fans Throng His House In Mumbai

    Despite Shahrukh Khan being in Orlando, his fans thronged the streets, just to catch a glimpse of his house.

    Shahrukh Khan With His Son AbRam

    Earlier in the day, Shahrukh Khan shared a picture on his Twitter handle with his son AbRam and wished everyone a Happy Eid.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 21:53 [IST]
