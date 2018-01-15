 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Celebrates Makar Sankranti On The Sets Of Zero! View Pic

The baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan celebrated Makar Sankranthi on the sets of his upcoming film Zero and wished everyone on the occasion of the harvest festival on his Twitter handle. The actor spent his time flying a kite and captioned the image as,

"Celebrated Makar Sankranti the festival of harvesting & happiness for our farmers around the country by flying a kite on @aanandlrai sets of Zero. Too much fun..." Also, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and several other celebrities took to Twitter to wish one and all a happy Makar Sankranthi. View pics below...

Happy Makar Sankranthi Shahrukh Khan celebrated Makar Sankranthi on the sets of his upcoming film Zero and is seen flying a kite as well. SRK wished everyone a happy Sankranthi on his Twitter handle. Dangal Days Even Aamir Khan had celebrated Makar Sankranthi during the shoot of Dangal and is seen flying a kite as well. Amitabh-Akshara Amitabh Bachchan had previously shared a Makar Sankranthi picture along with Akshara Haasan and the due are seen flying a kite too. Flying A Kite Amitabh Bachchan had a lot of fun flying a kite during Makar Sankranthi a few year ago along with Dhanush and Akshara Haasan. Kite Flying Is Happiness Amitabh Bachcan has always shared a kite flying picture on his Twitter handle for many years in a row. High Energy Big B is the most energetic actor in Bollywood despite being elderly and can give fitting competition to youngsters as well. Happy Sankranthi, Folks! Amitabh Bachchan never misses an opportunity to share his own picture on Twitter whenever he posts something on his handle. Raees Also, Shahrukh Khan had flew a kite in the film Raees as well. Here's wishing all our readers a happy Makar Sankranthi!