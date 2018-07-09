 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Children Aryan, Suhana & AbRam Look Way Too Awesome In Their Latest Holiday Pictures

Related Articles
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are having the time of their life holidaying in Italy and visited a lot of tourist spots, just like commoners. A week ago, they were in Spain and were seen chilling by the streets in Barcelona and enjoying their time at the pool and also visited the Catedral De Mallorca. Mommy of the trio, Gauri Khan just posted a new picture of her kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam on her Instagram handle and they all look way too awesome!
Going by the look of it, Aryan has kept his arms on AbRam's head in both the pictures and the little one has no qualms about it. Suhana looks so pretty and gorgeous in her white outfit and this is a picture perfect family photo. View pictures of their holiday in Spain and Italy below...
The Terrific Trio
Here's the terrific trio Aryan, Suhana and AbRam in one frame. This is such an amazing picture, right?
Aryan & AbRam
It looks like AbRam just wants to break free from the shackles of his elder brother Aryan, as he places his arm on his head.
Just A Week Ago
Also, just a week ago, the Khans were holidaying in Spain and Suhana Khan's bikini picture went viral all over the internet.
Just Chilling
Here's Suhana and AbRam chilling with their other family members after having a gala time by the pool.
Catedral De Mallorca
Suhana Khan visited the famous Catedral De Mallorca while in Spain as well. The Khans visited all the main tourist spots, just like commoners.
On The Streets Of Barcelona
Shahrukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam are seen sitting on the streets of Barcelona without any qualms. How often do you get to see something like this. folks?
Aryan & Little Abram
While Aryan has his own style of giving serious looks to the camera, AbRam is just the opposite.
Gauri Khan At The Ravello
"#Ravello the Cimbrone Villa. My level of creativity is influenced by travel. #Italy .. greatest work of art , architecture inspires like no other," captioned Gauri Khan on Instagram.
