 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Children Aryan, Suhana & AbRam Look Way Too Awesome In Their Latest Holiday Pictures

The Terrific Trio

Here's the terrific trio Aryan, Suhana and AbRam in one frame. This is such an amazing picture, right?

Aryan & AbRam

It looks like AbRam just wants to break free from the shackles of his elder brother Aryan, as he places his arm on his head.

Just A Week Ago

Also, just a week ago, the Khans were holidaying in Spain and Suhana Khan's bikini picture went viral all over the internet.

Just Chilling

Here's Suhana and AbRam chilling with their other family members after having a gala time by the pool.

Catedral De Mallorca

Suhana Khan visited the famous Catedral De Mallorca while in Spain as well. The Khans visited all the main tourist spots, just like commoners.

On The Streets Of Barcelona

Shahrukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam are seen sitting on the streets of Barcelona without any qualms. How often do you get to see something like this. folks?

Aryan & Little Abram

While Aryan has his own style of giving serious looks to the camera, AbRam is just the opposite.

Gauri Khan At The Ravello

"#Ravello the Cimbrone Villa. My level of creativity is influenced by travel. #Italy .. greatest work of art , architecture inspires like no other," captioned Gauri Khan on Instagram.