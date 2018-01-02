 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Clocks 32 Million Followers On Twitter

Superstar Shahrukh Khan has thanked his followers on Twitter after he crossed the 32 million mark on the micro-blogging site.

Those who don't know, Shahrukh is the third most followed Indian on Twitter and is behind only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has close to 39 million followers, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan (32.5 million followers).

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor expressed gratitude to his fans for following him on Twitter with a photo of his new dwarf avatar from his movie Zero.

"So much love!!! A great start to 2018. Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter!" said Shahrukh, who has been tweeting in Hindi ever since the launch of the teaser of Zero.

"Good wishes to all of you for the New Year. Stay happy and thank you for the 32 million followers," he said in another tweeted written in Hindi.

On a related note, Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai, who in an interview with Firstpost had revealed "Shahrukh is letting me explore everything in the world, including him. Not just like a director, but also like a friend, a brother. The kind of relationship we share at this point of time is not that of a director and actor. I can talk to him about anything. ''

''Nobody is judging anybody. We know that we're making a very difficult film; it is technically as well as emotionally very tough. So excited am I that I can say my favourite line over and over again: 'Mujhe mazaa aa raha hai.' I really love the story, and I believe the story chooses its own set of people, technicians, and actors"

When asked about the failures of SRK's previous movies, Aanand L Rai said, ''Shahrukh's such a confident man, he is a fighter. I don't have to worry about anything, and the only thing I know is that I have a great actor to tell a story. The audience is rejecting the story, not Shahrukh Khan. It is not about the star."

Zero also features actors Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and will release on December 21 this year. With PTI inputs