 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Spotted Shooting; Is She Secretly Making Her Bollywood Debut?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Assembly Election Results 2018 — Catch All The LIVE Updates Here
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- Markets Live: Sensex Down As Election Leads Trickle In
- Nokia 8.1 Launched In India For Rs. 26,999
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 — Full Accessories List
- Isha Ambani's Wedding: Beyonce, SRK & Aamir Steal The Show!
- December New Moon Lucky For These Signs
- To Gorkhey — A Homestay Trek In The Himalayas
Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted shooting for something and the pictures are making the rounds on social media. In one picture she's seen sitting in a car along with a male actor and the other picture shows she's watching the scene which she just shot. The location is not in India but looks like they're shooting either somewhere in the USA or Europe. The final picture shows Suhana Khan posing with the actors and they all look like they're in their teens or early twenties. Check out the pictures below...
Suhana Khan On The Sets
Suhana Khan is on the sets and shooting along with a male character. The duo are seen seated inside the car and it looks like a tense situation, going by the facial expressions.
Suhana Khan Watches Her Scenes
Just after shooting, Suhana Khan watches her scenes and gives out a huge smile. The crew members are glued to the screen as well.
What Can This Be?
As seen in the picture, all the crew members are teenagers and in their early twenties, we guess this has to be with regards to their college assignment. We'll, however, dig in and let you know more details as and when they're out.
Suhana Khan With The Boys
Suhana Khan poses for a picture with the lads and the boy in the black T-shirt is the one who's playing the main character as he was seen shooting with Suhana in the car.
Most Read: Taimur Participates In His First Sports Day At School, Wins Gold Medal! View Pictures