English
 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Spotted Shooting; Is She Secretly Making Her Bollywood Debut?

Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Spotted Shooting; Is She Secretly Making Her Bollywood Debut?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted shooting for something and the pictures are making the rounds on social media. In one picture she's seen sitting in a car along with a male actor and the other picture shows she's watching the scene which she just shot. The location is not in India but looks like they're shooting either somewhere in the USA or Europe. The final picture shows Suhana Khan posing with the actors and they all look like they're in their teens or early twenties. Check out the pictures below...

    Suhana Khan On The Sets

    Suhana Khan is on the sets and shooting along with a male character. The duo are seen seated inside the car and it looks like a tense situation, going by the facial expressions.

    Suhana Khan Watches Her Scenes

    Just after shooting, Suhana Khan watches her scenes and gives out a huge smile. The crew members are glued to the screen as well.

    What Can This Be?

    As seen in the picture, all the crew members are teenagers and in their early twenties, we guess this has to be with regards to their college assignment. We'll, however, dig in and let you know more details as and when they're out.

    Suhana Khan With The Boys

    Suhana Khan poses for a picture with the lads and the boy in the black T-shirt is the one who's playing the main character as he was seen shooting with Suhana in the car.

    Most Read: Taimur Participates In His First Sports Day At School, Wins Gold Medal! View Pictures

    Read more about: shahrukh khan suhana khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue