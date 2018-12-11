 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Spotted Shooting; Is She Secretly Making Her Bollywood Debut?

Suhana Khan On The Sets

Suhana Khan is on the sets and shooting along with a male character. The duo are seen seated inside the car and it looks like a tense situation, going by the facial expressions.

Suhana Khan Watches Her Scenes

Just after shooting, Suhana Khan watches her scenes and gives out a huge smile. The crew members are glued to the screen as well.

What Can This Be?

As seen in the picture, all the crew members are teenagers and in their early twenties, we guess this has to be with regards to their college assignment. We'll, however, dig in and let you know more details as and when they're out.

Suhana Khan With The Boys

Suhana Khan poses for a picture with the lads and the boy in the black T-shirt is the one who's playing the main character as he was seen shooting with Suhana in the car.