 »   »   » Davos Diaries! Shahrukh Khan Bids Adieu In Grand Style! View Pictures

Shahrukh Khan

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan bids goodbye to Davos and heads home to India.

Davos Selfies

Shahrukh Khan shared several selfies on his Twitter handle from Davos. The backdrop looks so beautiful, right?

Swiss Alps

With a backdrop like that, anybody would love to pose not just for a few minutes, but for hours together.

Signature Pose

Well, Shahrukh Khan's romantic signature move is a must in this snow and ice.

Cool Dude

Doesn't this picture remind of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days? the cool dude that Shahrukh Khan is, looks young as always.

Tania Bryer

"With the legendary @iamsrk today @wef interviewing him about his films, family and philanthropic work #equality #CrystalAwardForSRK," tweeted Tania Bryer.

Cate Blanchett

Shahrukh Khan and Hollywood biggie Cate Blanchett bagged the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Elton-SRK-Cate

Even British singer Elton John won the Crystal Award and had a good time conversing with Shahrukh Khan and Cate Blanchett.

Making Us Proud

Shahrukh Khan made the whole country proud by winning the Crystal Award in Davos.

Down To Earth

He's really the most down to earth actor and keeps winning hears no matter where he goes.

Being Thankful

During his speech, he thanked his wife, daughter and sister at the very first sentence.

Which One?

Which according to you is the best selfie, folks? Right or left?

Good Stuff

Shahrukh Khan is really good when it comes to editing his own pictures and does good collages as well.