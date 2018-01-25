 »   »   » Davos Diaries! Shahrukh Khan Bids Adieu In Grand Style! View Pictures

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan bagged the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos and gave a speech thanking his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and sister Shehnaz. He emphasised the importance of women in his life.
After spending a great time in Davos, the actor bid adieu and posted a collage on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Goodbye Davos. Thanks Prof. & Mrs. Schwab for the Crystal award. To all wonderful people at Davos for being so gracious and lovely." SRK doesn't fail to mention and thank people no matter where he goes!
Shahrukh Khan
Davos Selfies
Shahrukh Khan shared several selfies on his Twitter handle from Davos. The backdrop looks so beautiful, right?
Swiss Alps
With a backdrop like that, anybody would love to pose not just for a few minutes, but for hours together.
Signature Pose
Well, Shahrukh Khan's romantic signature move is a must in this snow and ice.
Cool Dude
Doesn't this picture remind of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days? the cool dude that Shahrukh Khan is, looks young as always.
Tania Bryer
"With the legendary @iamsrk today @wef interviewing him about his films, family and philanthropic work #equality #CrystalAwardForSRK," tweeted Tania Bryer.
Cate Blanchett
Shahrukh Khan and Hollywood biggie Cate Blanchett bagged the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Elton-SRK-Cate
Even British singer Elton John won the Crystal Award and had a good time conversing with Shahrukh Khan and Cate Blanchett.
Making Us Proud
Shahrukh Khan made the whole country proud by winning the Crystal Award in Davos.
Down To Earth
He's really the most down to earth actor and keeps winning hears no matter where he goes.
Being Thankful
During his speech, he thanked his wife, daughter and sister at the very first sentence.
Which One?
Which according to you is the best selfie, folks? Right or left?
Good Stuff
Shahrukh Khan is really good when it comes to editing his own pictures and does good collages as well.