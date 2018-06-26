 »   »   »  Fake Rumours Alert: Shahrukh Khan Didn't Offer Any Help To Irrfan Khan WRT His Treatment In London

Irrfan Khan DENIES getting HELP from Shahrukh Khan in London | FilmiBeat

Recently, we came across a rumour that when Shahrukh Khan came to know that Irrfan Khan, who's suffering from Neuroendocrine cancer, would go to London for his treatment, SRK made sure that Irrfan & his family feel comfortable in the foreign country and apparently handed over the keys to his London bungalow to Irrfan!

However, as reported by DNA, Irrfan's spokesperson released an official statement today that clearly states that such rumours hold no truth! It states, "The story floating around of Shahrukh and Irrfan is a fragment of imagination of some individual who has whipped out the story through their unreliable sources. It has no truth to it. While the duo are friends, the story of their meeting and the subsequent incidents has no truth."

Irrfan is currently in London for his treatment and by God's grace, he is responding positively to his treatment and will be soon back in Mumbai.

Recently, Irrfan recently opened up about his illness to The Times of India. He said, "The only thing I expect from ME is not to face this crisis in this present state. I desperately need my feet. Fear and panic should not overrule me and make me miserable. That was my INTENTION. AND THEN PAIN HIT.

As if all this while, you were just getting to know pain, and now you know his nature and his intensity. Nothing was working; NO consolation, no motivation. The entire cosmos becomes one at that moment - just PAIN, and pain felt more enormous than GOD.

Throughout my journey, people have been wishing me well, praying for me, from all over the world. People I know, people I don't even know. They were praying from different places, different time zones, and I feel all their prayers become ONE.

One big force, like a force of current, which got inside me through the end of my spine and has germinated through the crown of my head. It's germinating - sometimes a bud, a leaf, a twig, a shoot.

I keep relishing and looking at it. Each flower, each twig, each leaf which has come from the cumulative prayers, each fills me with wonder, happiness and curiosity. A realisation that the cork doesn't need to control the current. That you are being gently rocked in the cradle of nature," added Irrfan.