Shahrukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana & AbRam Holiday In Barcelona! View Pictures

    The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, is currently holidaying in Barcelona with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and they shared a few pictures on their respective Instagram handles. The one that caught everyone's attention is Gauri Khan's picture showing SRK, Aryan and AbRam and the caption read "Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona." Well, looking at the picture, she's 100 per cent right!

    Aryan and AbRam are seen twinning in blue jackets and the dudes are sporting some really cool sunglasses. The picture looked so good that Karan Johar commented by saying, "Love the Balenciaga socks, sneakers in three colours," to which, Gauri Khan replied, "Ha ha, following in your footsteps." The style and cool quotient of the Khans are bound to impress people every single time, folks!

    The Three Dudes In Barcelona

    Shahrukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam are seen chilling on the streets of Barcelona and this has to be their coolest picture ever, don't you think?

    Sun-kissed Suhana

    Suhana Khan pecks a kiss on her daddy Shahrukh Khan's cheeks and the image was captioned s "Sun Kissed." It's such a beautiful picture, right?

    Aryan & AbRam Twinning

    Brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam are seen sitting by the pavement in Barcelona and the duo have their own swag!

    Just Last Week

    Just last week, Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan along with Aryan were at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony and flew to Barcelona thereafter.

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:23 [IST]
