 »   »   »  Shahrukh & Gauri Khan Arrive At Udaipur To Attend Isha Ambani's Wedding Ceremony!

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan arrived at the Udaipur airport in grand style along with his lovely wife Gauri Khan and the entire atmosphere at the airport was filled with abuzz as soon as the couple made their way out of the airport. While the paparazzi hounded the duo as they stepped into the car, the fans around the airport whistled and screamed after catching a glimpse of their favourite star SRK.

Check out the picture below...

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's beautiful daughter Isha Ambani will soon tie the knot with the love of her life Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal. The wedding celebrations will begin from tonight on December 8, 2018 and several Bollywood stars have arrived at Udaipur to attend the grand ceremony.

The night is going to be filled with a lot of fun and masti and celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya, newly weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar have all arrived in Udaipur to bless the couple.

Also, even Hillary Clinton arrived in Udaipur to attend Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony and posed alongside Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at the venue.

Most Read: Isha Ambani's Wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka & Nick, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Others Arrive!