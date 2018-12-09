 »   »   »  Shahrukh & Gauri Khan Rekindle Their Love At Isha Ambani's Sangeet Ceremony In Udaipur!

Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan Danced To Romantic Numbers

Both Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to romantic numbers that was met with whistles and hoots by the guests at the Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony in Udaipur.

The Duo Danced To This Superhit Song

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani track 'Batameez Dil' and vowed the guests with their romantic moves.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Enjoyed The Show

As Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to romantic tunes while on stage, the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted cheering the couple and it seems like they enjoyed the show and loved every bit of it.

Shahrukh Khan Took Over EmCee Karan Johar

Karan Johar was the first to entertain the guests as he was an Emcee for a while and asked Mukesh Ambani to answer a few funny questions. As soon as the segment was done, it was Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan who later set the stage on fire.