 »   »   »  Shahrukh & Gauri Khan Rekindle Their Love At Isha Ambani's Sangeet Ceremony In Udaipur!

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life Anand Parimal on December 12, 2018 and the sangeet ceremony was held last night and the who's who of town were present to bless the couple. All eyes were on the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan as he set the stage on fire as he rekindled his love with Gauri Khan and had the attendees going 'awww'! Check out the pictures below...
Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan Danced To Romantic Numbers
Both Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to romantic numbers that was met with whistles and hoots by the guests at the Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony in Udaipur.
The Duo Danced To This Superhit Song
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani track 'Batameez Dil' and vowed the guests with their romantic moves.
|
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Enjoyed The Show
As Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to romantic tunes while on stage, the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted cheering the couple and it seems like they enjoyed the show and loved every bit of it.
Shahrukh Khan Took Over EmCee Karan Johar
Karan Johar was the first to entertain the guests as he was an Emcee for a while and asked Mukesh Ambani to answer a few funny questions. As soon as the segment was done, it was Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan who later set the stage on fire.
