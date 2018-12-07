English
 Shahrukh Khan Hopes Daughter Suhana Approves His Performance In 'Mere Naam Tu'

Shahrukh Khan Hopes Daughter Suhana Approves His Performance In 'Mere Naam Tu'

    Shahrukh Khan is back being his romantic best for the song Mere Naam Tu from his upcoming film, Zero and the superstar hopes his daughterSuhana approves of his performance in the track. The 53-year-old actor, who plays a vertically challenged man in the Aanand L Rai-directed drama, tweeted the making of Mere Naam Tu which also features Anushka Sharma.

    In the making video, the actor can be seen rehearsing the lyrics of the song with his daughter Suhana. "Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves," he tweeted.

    Shahrukh said filming the song was 'one of the most beautiful experiences from the shoot'. The team filmed the song in 14 days and Remo D'Souza has choreographed it.

    Composed by Ajay-Atul, crooned by Abhay Jodhapurkar, Mere Naam Tu is penned by Irshad Kamil. The colourful song is picturized against the backdrop of Holi and features splashes of colour and water in the song. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Zeeshan Ayub, Zero will hit the theatres on December 21.

    Friday, December 7, 2018, 17:24 [IST]
