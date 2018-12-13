 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan: I Am Very Incomplete As An Artist & I Work Hard To Achieve Something!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan has entertained the audiences for close to three decades now and has won the hearts of a billion people all across the country. He's been the most sought-after actor throughout these years and despite achieving tremendous success, Shahrukh Khan said that he still feels he's an incomplete artist and is working hard to achieve success. Here's what he has to say!
I Am Very Incomplete As An Artist, Says Shahrukh Khan
"I have never felt complete. As an artist, I am very incomplete and I know that. If I am not, then I would not like to work. If I am complete then why would I wake up in the morning and work hard and still try to do something?," said Shahrukh Khan during the promotions of Zero.
I Always Think How To Bring Something New
"I always think, within the commercial cinema set-up that I am working in, how can I bring in something new, as an actor, as a producer, in whatever capacity I can. I am not complete at all, I am very restless. If you think you are complete, then you are boring, over and done with!"
The Journey Is Important, Says SRK
"So I don't think of things as completing. As an old saying goes - the journey is important. If I cross anything, which I think is a good achievement then I don't think of it as an end-line, I think of it as a milestone."
I Don't Plan For Anything!
"But I don't plan for it. I don't think of 'I should earn this much', or 'I should have that many awards', or 'I have to make that many hit films', I think it is very organic. Because, if you worked in films as long as I have, specifics become less important."
Work For The Happiness Of Your Heart!
"After twenty-five years of working, I have realised that the only reason you should be working is for the happiness of your heart," Shahrukh Khan summed it up.
