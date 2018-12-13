 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan: I Am Very Incomplete As An Artist & I Work Hard To Achieve Something!

I Am Very Incomplete As An Artist, Says Shahrukh Khan

"I have never felt complete. As an artist, I am very incomplete and I know that. If I am not, then I would not like to work. If I am complete then why would I wake up in the morning and work hard and still try to do something?," said Shahrukh Khan during the promotions of Zero.

I Always Think How To Bring Something New

"I always think, within the commercial cinema set-up that I am working in, how can I bring in something new, as an actor, as a producer, in whatever capacity I can. I am not complete at all, I am very restless. If you think you are complete, then you are boring, over and done with!"

The Journey Is Important, Says SRK

"So I don't think of things as completing. As an old saying goes - the journey is important. If I cross anything, which I think is a good achievement then I don't think of it as an end-line, I think of it as a milestone."

I Don't Plan For Anything!

"But I don't plan for it. I don't think of 'I should earn this much', or 'I should have that many awards', or 'I have to make that many hit films', I think it is very organic. Because, if you worked in films as long as I have, specifics become less important."

Work For The Happiness Of Your Heart!

"After twenty-five years of working, I have realised that the only reason you should be working is for the happiness of your heart," Shahrukh Khan summed it up.