 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan: I'd Like AbRam To Play Hockey For India!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan today said he wants his youngest son, five-year-old AbRam, to grow up to be a hockey player and represent the country in international stage. The star of the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster Chak De! India, Shah Rukh's love for hockey is no secret.

Shah Rukh's portrayal of Kabir Khan, who coached the Indian women's team to lift the World Cup, is one of the top inspirational sports movies of Bollywood. Here in the city along with AbRam and daughter Suhana to cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh said, "He's not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he's playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India," he said.

Shah Rukh, his daughter Suhana and his entourage cheered for KKR as they got off to a winning start under new skipper Dinesh Karthik. They were seen taking a victory lap of the stadium after their four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore last night.

Chasing a stiff 177, KKR rode on blistering half-century from Sunil Narine to prevail over the star-studded RCB. Shah Rukh further urged the KKR fans to extend full-hearted support to Karthik in the post-Gautam Gambhir era. "I think it's our duty as people of Kolkata and Bengal to make Dinesh happy being here. Dinesh is ready to take on that mantle and hopefully he will do well. But first we have to show support," he said.

"My whole idea is to make Kolkata and my team proud. I hope each boy in our team plays well, stays healthy and is happy, and I think Kolkata would want that," he said.

KKR parted ways with Gambhir amicably, following a successful association of seven years during which he led KKR to their two IPL Trophies in 2012 and 2014. "He's (Karthik) a very settled man, and so was Gauti. I can't thank him (Gambhir) enough. We had some conversations and it was mutually decided the way we're looking at the team was a little different concept. Dinesh was very happy (with the decision). We thought that we would have everything new. We had done that before also -- change the whole team and start anew."

KKR picked three Under-19 World Cup winning youngsters in Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and went in for relatively little known faces in Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh at the auctions. Shah Rukh took pride in the fact that they may be the youngest team in the IPL this season.

"Always the idea was to bring in young people and hone their skill. There have been so many instances in the past. Like Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, they have played for us and done well. We just thought about the concept of bringing the young ones. God willing they will do well and make Kolkata proud. The idea is to continue that. This year we thought about changing the whole team. We might have the youngest team in the whole of IPL. It just makes everyone feel more happy, and there are opportunities for youngsters," he said.

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting overseas for his upcoming film 'Zero' but despite the hectic schedule he promised to keep coming back. "No, no, I'm not going back... I will keep coming to support KKR," Shah Rukh concluded before leaving.

(PTI News)