 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Is LEAST INTERESTED In Doing Films Like Akshay Kumar; Doesn't Care About HIT or FLOP

SRK On Doing Films Like Akshay

When asked whether he would also like to work in a film promoting campaigns like Akshay Kumar in the case of "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", Shahrukh said, "Everybody has their own system of doing a film, why they do, how they do."

'Film Chooses Me'

"I feel a film."I don't go searching for a film. I have been a producer for 15 years, I have never produced a film that I think I should do. I think films choose me."

SRK Doesn't Care About Hit Or Flop

Shahrukh believes even if the content was message driven, the film has to be entertaining to strike a chord with the audience. "Sometimes they (films) go wonderfully right, sometimes they go fantastically bad and I am ok with it."

We Do Agree With SRK!

"If I don't keep that part of my life fluid, whatever level of artistic, I can't wake up every morning and keep on acting."I can't do it (acting) as a job, I am not saying others are doing it. Different strokes for different folks," he added.

SRK Recalls 'Chak De' India Days'

The actor recalled the time when people were apprehensive about "Chak De! India". Shahrukh said he trusted his gut and the rest, as they say, is history."My father used to play hockey. No one knew I played hockey."

SRK Took The Risk With Chak De!

"Someone offered me a film on hockey, everyone said it was the worst film being made. There is no heroine, the girls are unknown, the songs are bad and I look awful with a beard. It became 'Chak De! India'," he said.

'We Sell Fantasies'

"It doesn't mean I will do another film on hockey... There are things that appeal to me organically and sentimentally, so I do my films... We all sell fantasies in business, in cars and in my line of work," he added.