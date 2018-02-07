 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan & Juhi Chawla Get Relief As Bombay High Court Stays IT Department's Show-Cause Notice!

Shahrukh Khan & Juhi Chawla

The department claimed that Chawla then sold her shares to the same company in Mauritius for Rs 10 each. Thus, the foreign company was issued 90 lakh shares at par value, while the actual cost of share at the time of sale was around Rs 86 to Rs 99 per share. This resulted in a loss of foreign exchange to the extent of Rs 73.6 crore.

Bench Decision

The bench, however, noted that in 2013, an assessing officer of the IT department had looked into the above allegations, and after being satisfied that there was no wrongdoing, he had closed the case. However, the department issued fresh notices in 2017 after going through a change of opinion and decided to reopen the case.

Prima Facie

"The assessing officer being satisfied with the valuation of shares, submitted by the assessee, did not seek any further information. Therefore, when on the same basis, without any reasons in support of the re-opening, the notice proceeds, it prima facie appears merely to be change of opinion," the bench said.

Kolkata Knight Riders

"We are of the view that the reasons in support of the impugned notice, prima facie, proceed on a change of opinion and, therefore, prima facie, lacks jurisdiction," it added. Khan, along with Chawla and others, owns IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.