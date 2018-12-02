 »   »   »  Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora In Attendance

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan grabbed all the spotlight with his mere presence and made the DeepVeer wedding reception a much more happening place. He's a very close friend of Deepika Padukone and had to be there under all circumstances.

Katrina Kaif

The Thugs of Hindostan star Katrina Kaif was glittering as she attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception and one simply couldn't take their eyes off of her.

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

The talk of the town and alleged love-birds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended the reception as well and who knows, in a matter of few months, they too might throw a wedding reception soon!

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan sported a black blazer and denims and looked handsome than ever as he posed for the paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal at the DeepVeer reception and we wonder when is their turn to throw a wedding reception. We hope that comes sooner than we thought.

Madhuri Dixit

The evergreen Madhuri Dixit poses alongside her husband Sriram Madhav Nene. The duo look so adorable together,right?

MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya

The men in blue, but now wearing black, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are all smiles to the cameras and the DeepVeer reception is now a night to remember for all.