 »   »   »  Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora In Attendance

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception is the most happening event in the whole country and almost all the Bollywood stars are present under one roof at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai to bless the newy married couple and celebrate the night with lots of fun and dance. The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan attended the reception and A-listers such as Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Madhav Nene and even cricketers MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya were present at the reception. Check out all the pictures below...
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan grabbed all the spotlight with his mere presence and made the DeepVeer wedding reception a much more happening place. He's a very close friend of Deepika Padukone and had to be there under all circumstances.
Katrina Kaif
The Thugs of Hindostan star Katrina Kaif was glittering as she attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception and one simply couldn't take their eyes off her.
Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora
The talk of the town and alleged lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended the reception as well and who knows, in a matter of few months, they too might throw a wedding reception soon!
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan sported a black blazer and denims and looked handsome than ever as he posed for the paparazzi.
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal at the DeepVeer reception and we wonder when will be their turn to throw a wedding reception. We hope that comes sooner than we thought.
Madhuri Dixit
The evergreen Madhuri Dixit poses alongside her husband Sriram Madhav Nene. The duo look so adorable together, right?
MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya
The men in blue, but now wearing black, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are all smiles to the cameras and the DeepVeer reception is now a night to remember for all.
