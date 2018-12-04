 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Meer Foundation Donates Wheelchairs To Para Athletes!

Superstar Shahrukh Khan who recently attended the PCI send-off for Indian Contingent at Asian Para Games 2018 has further extended his support to the para-athletes along with Deepa Malik. The actor has donated 50 wheelchairs to the athletes showcasing their support to the upcoming sports enthusiasts.

Shahrukh has been actively lending his support to those in need and along with his non-profit organization, Meer Foundation has been working towards highlighting causes that deserve more attention.

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games, along with Shah Rukh Khan had attended the send off to the Asian Para Games and is actively supporting the cause through her foundation Wheeling Happiness with Shahrukh Khan.

Talking about the same Shahrukh Khan said, "It has been a privilege knowing and associating with Deepa Malik for a cause as virtuous as this. She is not just an inspiration to many but also a reflection of ourselves as we all are incomplete in one way or the other, it only depends on how we embrace our imperfections and achieve our goals. Felicitating the upcoming para-athletes is our step towards achieving the dream of representing India at the Paralympics."

Wheeling Happiness Foundation Co-founder Deepa Malik also shared her thoughts on the association saying, "It is an extremely gracious step by Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation to extend their support to Wheeling Happiness to enable the parathletes as it not only facilitates them but also motivates and boosts their confidence."

Meer Foundation, a non-profit organization aims to effect change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women.

One of the key focus areas under Women empowerment has been supporting the cause of Acid Attack survivors across the country. Meer Foundation provides support to women victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through a 360-degree approach that helps them with their medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training as well as rehabilitation and livelihood support.

The foundation's efforts are not limited to helping acid attack victims alone. The foundation has sponsored treatment and surgeries for women and children at several hospitals across the country. In addition, Meer Foundation has also helped organize health camps, movie screenings, and events for disadvantaged women and children.

Recently, Meer Foundation also donated a huge amount to the victims of the Kerala floods.