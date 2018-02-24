 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Meets Donald Trump Jr & PM Narendra Modi At The Global Business Summit 2018

Shahrukh Khan Meets PM Narendra Modi

Shahrukh Khan looks way too happy and excited to meet the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the Global Business Summit 2018.

Donald Trump Jr & Shahrukh Khan

Donald Trump Jr is seated in the same row (far left) with Shahrukh Khan (far right) at the Global Business Summit 2018 in New Delhi.

Selfie Time

Fans of Shahrukh Khan take their phones out to click a selfie with him and SRK happily posed with his fans.

Good Speech

Donald Trump Jr gave a speech at the Global Business Summit 2018 which was applauded by everyone present.

Business Dealings

Donald Trump Jr was in India for business dealing regarding Trump Luxury Apartment in New Delhi.

Mild Vs Aggressive

Donald Trump Jr also called the Indian media "mild and nice" and labelled the American media "aggressive and brutal."

Global Business Summit 2018

The Global Business Summit 2018 saw Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving up an amazing speech as well.