 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Meets Donald Trump Jr & PM Narendra Modi At The Global Business Summit 2018

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan got the opportunity to meet the US President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr at the Global Business Summit 2018 in New Delhi and the actor looked even the more excited when he met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the same event.
Donald Trump Jr was in India for business dealings regarding their newly launched Trump Luxury Apartments in Delhi and had some really good words to the Indian media, "I am the first person in the history of India to say I love the Indian media. They are so mild and nice," before launching into an attack at the American media calling them, "aggressive and brutal."
Shahrukh Khan Meets PM Narendra Modi
Shahrukh Khan looks way too happy and excited to meet the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the Global Business Summit 2018.
Donald Trump Jr & Shahrukh Khan
Donald Trump Jr is seated in the same row (far left) with Shahrukh Khan (far right) at the Global Business Summit 2018 in New Delhi.
Selfie Time
Fans of Shahrukh Khan take their phones out to click a selfie with him and SRK happily posed with his fans.
Good Speech
Donald Trump Jr gave a speech at the Global Business Summit 2018 which was applauded by everyone present.
Business Dealings
Donald Trump Jr was in India for business dealing regarding Trump Luxury Apartment in New Delhi.
Mild Vs Aggressive
Donald Trump Jr also called the Indian media "mild and nice" and labelled the American media "aggressive and brutal."
Global Business Summit 2018
The Global Business Summit 2018 saw Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving up an amazing speech as well.