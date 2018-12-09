 »   »   »  INSIDE PICTURES! Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra & Katrina Kaif CLICKED At Isha Ambani’s Sangeet

The wedding festivities of Isha Ambani, daughter of business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, have already kick-started in Udaipur. Isha will tie knot on December 12, 2018 to Anand Piramal. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidhya Balan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, businessmen L N Mittal were among nearly 1,200 guests who attended a pre-wedding function of Isha Ambani in Udaipur on Saturday.

It was earlier reported that Ambanis have requested their guests not to share any picture from the wedding festivities. However, we have got our hands on a few inside pictures of Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and boy, they are looking so good in their 'desi avatars'.

Oh hey! Mr & Mrs Jonas 😍✨#priyankachopra #NickJonas



"Viral we need more Nikiyanka" pic.twitter.com/TwibFCJ84n — Dhara/NP♥ (@DDhararaval) December 8, 2018 Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas caught in a candid mode as they enjoy ‘sangeet' ceremony of Isha Ambani in Udaipur. Pic Courtesy - Viral Bhayani Katrina Kaif A fanclub of Katrina Kaif shared this beautiful picture of Katrina Kaif, flaunting her million bucks smile and boy, she looks so stunning. King Khan is in the house 😎@iamsrk snapped at #IshaAmbaniWedding event. pic.twitter.com/UoHA8v2Ua0 — ♡♔Bauua CFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) December 8, 2018 A Glimpse Of SRK Shahrukh Khan's fanclub, shared a ‘blurred' glimpse of Shahrukh Khan from Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony. It was earlier reported that SRK will be performing at Isha's sangeet. Sakshi Dhoni The gorgeous wife of M S Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni strikes a pose, as she shares her look for the wedding celebration. Vidya Balan Donning a dark-green lehenga, Vidya Balan looked every bit gorgeous and we love her minimal make-up look.

Second pre-wedding function will take place at the City Palace on Sunday.