 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Pulls Wife Gauri Khan's Leg With His Hilarious Comment On Her Pic With Suhana!

When it comes to brightening up our day with some wit, Shahrukh Khan's name first comes to our mind. The superstar with his sharp sense of humor never fails to make us smile with his witty takes on things. After vacationing with his family in Europe, King Khan is back to work while his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana are still enjoying their vacation.

But that didn't stop him from pulling the leg of his wifey dearest when she recently posted a photo of her and Suhana sitting at a restaurant and captioned it as 'New York Times'-

Shahrukh Khan At His Witty Best King Khan commented on Gauri's pic, "NYTimes is carrying great news..." Hahahaa, this man knows how to tickle our funny bone the right way." Chilling Like A Boss Gauri shared yet another photo which she captioned as, "Breakfast at Laduree." Isn't it lovely? King Of Hearts Recently during an #AskSRK session when a fan asked Shahrukh why he got married so early, the actor won the internet by replying, "Bhai love aur luck kabhi bhi aajate hain. So both came early with Gauri." Spreading Bhai-Chara Shahrukh Style When asked to describe Salman Khan in one word, the actor said, "Bro'. Well, we must say it's good to see the two superstar's camaraderie which is a perfect reply to those who think that two superstars cannot be friends.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L.Rai's Zero where he is essaying the role of a vertically-challenged man. Speaking about the movie, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai had earlier shared, "I wanted to celebrate 'Zero', I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and 'Zero' comes from there."