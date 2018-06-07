 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Starrer Rakesh Sharma Biopic Salute Gets Delayed?

It looks like the Shahrukh Khan starrer Rakesh Sharma biopic Salute might be delayed by a month as SRK would be busy completing Aanand L Rai's Zero. Yes, Salute was first scheduled to go on floors in September 2018 and now the film-makers have postponed it to October 2018 as they want Shahrukh Khan to be completely free while shooting for Salute as the storyline revolves around space and astronomy and they don't want to risk anything.

DNA quoted a source as saying, "SRK's dates for Salute are yet to be locked. After the dates are finalised and the cast has been signed on, the film's makers will make an official announcement. Though the movie was initially planned to go on floors this September, it is now being deferred by a month and will begin only in October."

Salute Was First Offered To Aamir Khan & Then SRK The film-makers approached Aamir Khan for Salute at the beginning and when he backed off, Shahrukh Khan grabbed it with open arms. What Is Salute All About? Salute is a biopic on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, who orbited the Earth in a space mission Salyut 7 - with Russian astronauts, Yury Malyshev and Gennadi Strekalov. How Long Did His Space Programme Last? Rakesh Sharma and the Russian astronauts orbited the Earth for 27 days, 21 hours and 40 minutes. The trio conducted around 43 experiments in space. The Best Reply Ever! After Rakesh Sharma returned to Earth from space, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how does India look from space and he replied, "Saare jahan se achcha." The rest is history, folks! Very Much Exciting! For the first time we'll get to see Shahrukh Khan playing the role of an astronaut and everyone are pretty excited and pumped up about the movie. We'll also get to know more about Rakesh Sharma in the biopic.