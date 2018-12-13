English
Shahrukh Khan Reacts STRONGLY To Being TROLLED For Dancing With Gauri Khan At Isha Ambani's Sangeet

By
    Isha Ambani's wedding sangeet was one of the most memorable nights for all the SRK-Gauri fans as the iconic couple, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen taking the stage by storm. The duo danced on Ranbir-Deepika's popular track 'Dilliwali Girlfriend' and their video instantly went viral! However, someone changed the song to 'Paisa Pheko Tamasha Dekho' and trolls got into action. Recently, while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, when Shahrukh Khan was asked about the same, here's how the Superstar reacted!

    SRK Doesn't Give A Damn To Online Trolls!

    Speaking of the trolls, Shahrukh Khan said, "I do what I feel like doing and it's made me the person I am. I have never worked for an image. If someone does something mischievous and others are stupid enough to believe this is the asli song, God bless them."

    'There's A Need Of Video Literacy'

    "We're in the nascent stage of social media and there are many who don't know that such things can be done. There's a need for video literacy not just in India but in the US too."

    SRK Reveals Why He Restricts Himself From Reacting To Trolls

    "You can feel bad about it, but you have to accept that social media is a virtual social reality. What I don't get is people trying to be socially relevant by saying you shouldn't say this or that. You have to retain your sense of humour and not take such criticism too seriously."

    He Further Added..

    "In the end, it's each to their own. If someone gets a kick out of doing this, you have to live with it. I'm not going to reply to a message on it or clarify because I know which song I danced to. And my knowledge is more important than someone else's take.

    SRK Also Admitted He Alienates Himself From The Gossips & Trolls

    "I have a system in place. If I go to a party and there are three groups, one gossiping, a second abusing people and a third discussing films, I'll join the third group. On social media too, I alienate myself from the gossips and gaalis, block trolls, and express myself the way I wish."

    SRK Also Praised Gauri's Dancing Skills

    SRK said, "My wife trained with Shaimak Davar and his young dancers were with us that evening too. She was dancing on stage after 10-20 years, it was very sweet
    of her.

    I don't rehearse with my heroines, but this time I practised my steps backstage. With the wife you have to, especially if she is a trained
    dancer."

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
