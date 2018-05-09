 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Refuses To Leave Gauri Khan's Hand At Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding!

Related Articles
Shahrukh Khan is the most romantic man in the country and has maintained the same magic for close to 3 decades now. Everyone knows how much he loves his wife Gauri Khan, children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam so much so that, despite being busy with a lot of work, he always manages to make time and spend his days with them.
Also, during the Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding reception, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan entered the venue together and the Baadshah of Bollywood, held his wife's hand throughout while the paparazzi was clicking pictures. He didn't even let go of her hand for a second and this shows how much Shahrukh Khan really loves and cares for his wife Gauri. He's called the King of Romance for a reason, folks! Check out the pictures below...
They're Like A Newly Married Couple
Despite being married for 27 years, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are like a newly married couple and just can't get over each other.
A Big Thumbs Up!
Here Shahrukh Khan is seen giving a thumbs up, but in real, it's we who give him a double thumbs up for his romantic gesture.
The Strongest Marriage
While several Bollywood stars marriage came to a screeching halt, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan have stayed together since and managed to live happily without a single fight all throughout these years.
SRK Is An Ideal Husband & A Father!
Shahrukh Khan can go to any lengths to keep his wife Gauri Khan happy and also keep his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam secured. He's really an ideal husband and a father.
Brightened Up Sonam & Anand's Wedding Reception
Shahrukh Khan brightened up Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception at The Leela as all the guests turned their heads towards them.
