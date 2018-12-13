 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Reveals Details About Late Actress Sridevi's Cameo In Zero!

Shahrukh Khan's upcoming film Zero is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2018. It has the superstar moving out of his comfort zone and playing the role of a vertically-challenged man named Buaa Singh. There is a great level of curiosity surrounding his co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's roles as well.

But one of the biggest reasons to watch this film is Sridevi's last onscreen appearance before her demise. The actress' untimely passing away in Dubai in February had left the entire nation in grief. Of late, there were various speculations doing the rounds about the legendary diva's cameo in Zero. There were reports that she will be featuring in a song in the film. However, director Anand L. Rai had rubbished those news reports.

Finally, Shahrukh Khan spilled the beans about Sridevi's role in the film and here's what he said-

SRK Has A Small Scene With Sridevi In The Film The actor told Times Now, "That sequence is actually not a long sequence. It's not in any which way...it's not an "Item" - presence, honestly." The Loss Is Irreplacable "It's wrong to even kind of feel, "Oh, it's a privilege to have had her in the film", because, you know, just the loss is so great. And I hope wherever she is, she makes the world happy like she's done." 'I Wish She Hadn't Passed Away' SRK said, "I kind of started my career when I came and did Army (1996) with her and then she's no more and I have a little scene with her, so it's heartening that way. Though, obviously, having said that, I wish she hadn't passed way. None of us wishes, we wish she was alive and it would've been nicer." SRK Would Have Shown Zero First To Sridevi He further added, "And now that you have mentioned it, I am just thinking, if we have a trial for the film, she would've been the first person, I would've called. So, it's sad. I really wish her children, her husband and whole family very well."

Speaking about how Zero is a small examination of love and imperfection, Shahrukh had earlier shared, "We spend most of our lives thinking, 'I wish I were happier' or 'I wish I were like this...' We don't realise that nobody's perfect - except, I joke, Katrina Kaif.

I think nobody's perfect either emotionally, mentally or physically. We need to accept that fast, so that we don't waste time wanting to be someone else while life passes us by. Instead of thinking of our imperfection as incompletion, we need to think of it as our uniqueness."

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Hilarious Reply When Asked About Kissing SRK Onscreen: He Is The Lucky One, Not Me