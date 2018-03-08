 »   »   » Not Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shahrukh Says This Is His Most Beautiful Film

Shahrukh Khan has delivered several superhit films all throughout his career such as Darr, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many more and it's hard to pinpoint which of his movies were the best and thankfully, SRK himself opened up about this million dollar question and said in a previous interview that it was indeed Swades, and called it his most beautiful film ever made. He said,
"Yeah, Fan we knew clearly. It doesn't have a song, doesn't have a heroine. Whatever you accept from it. But neither did 'Chak De!' but you still do it. It wasn't a great film when we started it. Nobody wanted to do it. All the actresses left it and when the trailer came out, everybody said what a crap film 'Chak De!' is going to be."
Small Opening But Big Hit!
"It (Chak De!) was the smallest opening film of my career and we thought it was a flop on Friday, but people liked it."
Hard Choices To Make
"So in retrospect people tell me now, "Arre ‘Chak De!' jaise karo. Similar was the case with Swades."
The Most Beautiful Film Ever Made
"It (Swades) was another flop but I think it was the most beautiful film I have ever done. So you can't go by what people tell you to do, you got to feel it, just go for it and hope it works."
The Film Did Make An Impact!
So there you go, folks! In SRK's own words - Swades which released in 2004, was the most beautiful film he has ever done. Though the box office collection for Swades was not that great, it had a significant meaning in the storyline.
Taking Up Different Roles
During the early 2000s, Shahrukh Khan was seen only in romantic roles and Swades was a game changer, as he portrayed the role of a US returned NASA scientist.