 »   »   » Not Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shahrukh Says This Is His Most Beautiful Film

Small Opening But Big Hit!

"It (Chak De!) was the smallest opening film of my career and we thought it was a flop on Friday, but people liked it."



Hard Choices To Make

"So in retrospect people tell me now, "Arre ‘Chak De!' jaise karo. Similar was the case with Swades."



The Most Beautiful Film Ever Made

"It (Swades) was another flop but I think it was the most beautiful film I have ever done. So you can't go by what people tell you to do, you got to feel it, just go for it and hope it works."



The Film Did Make An Impact!

So there you go, folks! In SRK's own words - Swades which released in 2004, was the most beautiful film he has ever done. Though the box office collection for Swades was not that great, it had a significant meaning in the storyline.



Taking Up Different Roles

During the early 2000s, Shahrukh Khan was seen only in romantic roles and Swades was a game changer, as he portrayed the role of a US returned NASA scientist.

