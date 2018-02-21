 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Breaks His Silence! Reveals Why He Didn't Support Team Padmaavat During Controversy

No, We Are Not Hiding

SRK said, "Recently with the Viacom film (Padmaavat) we had people saying 'why don't the other stars come up, they are not coming up, oh they are hiding.' No, we are not hiding. As a matter of fact, the simple truth is this - there is a section of people who go on an 'uprising' so to say."



I Suggested The Team Not To Talk About The Issue

"If more prominent actors, actresses, and directors came and talked about this film-as a matter of fact, many times I suggested to their team, not to talk about this, just keep quiet because you are giving wind to fire. And suddenly these people are getting more recognized by the virtue of being on all the news channels. So don't give them importance."



It Is Wrong To Say Such Things About Bollywood Stars

"Nobody is scared or fearful as is said about Bollywood stars, 'oh these people just want to earn money and not do anything for the society.' No. We love our society. We make entertaining films for the society. And as a 52-year-old father, I want you to come to the theater safe and sound with your child and happily go, even if you don't like the film.''



He Added

''The experience should be fantastic. That's my responsibility. So the hurtfulness is not because 'I am worried about my film' but I am worried about that girl watching the film."



The Ideas Will Not Stop

"No matter how much we stop it, break it, hide it, the ideas won't stop. Creativity, whenever it'll come to fore, all around the world, there are going to be people who disagree to certain parts. You will find some people who will find some reason to dislike it - be it a film, news piece, web series. It's going to keep happening. It has happened to all of us at certain times in our career. Where certain sections of people have said they don't like it. But the films finally do get released. If they are nice films, people lap it up.''



You Make It With So Much Of Love

''I don't know about the thick skin part of it but creative people do get emotional about it. One of the emotions is also that you become a little wary - you make it with so much love, where is it going, more often than not there is a certain business attached to that emotion which you can't let go of.''



If You Will Kill The First Few Days

''Our business of films happen in the first few days. If you kill the first few days, the business suffers,'' King Khan concluded.

