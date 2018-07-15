 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Reveals Why He Got Married To Gauri Khan So Early, Lies About Smoking & Much More!

If we ask you who's the wittiest star of the B-town, wouldn't your answer be the one and only Shahrukh Khan? His fans eagerly wait for #AskSRK session as it's the only way to know the Superstar more closely. Instagram has recently launched a new feature and celebs are going gaga over it and now, SRK has joined the bandwagon too!

From revealing why he married to Gauri Khan so early to lying about smoking in the wittiest way, Shahrukh Khan just proved that he's a pro when it comes to #AskCeleb session! Below are some of the best replies of Mr Khan from #AskSRK session on Instagram.

Q) Why did you marry so early Sir? [sic]

SRK: Bhai love aur luck kabhie bhi aa jaate hain. So both came early with Gauri. [sic]

Q) The bestest thing ever happened to you? [sic]

SRK: Too many can't fit them all here... life is best. [sic]

Q) How r u this type of fitt? [sic]

SRK: I don't smoke, sleep 10 hrs a day, lead regular life & never lie! [sic]

Q) Salman Khan in one word [sic]

SRK: BRO [sic]

Q) Whats ur age? [sic]

SRK: Wikipedia par check karlo [sic]

Q) How many time do you poop? [sic]

SRK: Really?? Is that all u could ask?! Wow. [sic]

Q) Is this really u?????? [sic]

SRK: Just pinched myself to check ... Yes it's me! [sic]

No wonder why everyone loves Shahrukh Khan for his humour! He's just too good. Which reply of SRK cracked you up or won your heart? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan will be next seen in Zero, opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and is slated to hit the theatres this Christmas!